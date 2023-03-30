Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
AAU stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
