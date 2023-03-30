Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Alps Alpine Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

