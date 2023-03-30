Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Alps Alpine Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.
About Alps Alpine
