Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 77,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $403.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.