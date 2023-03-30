Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 132,935 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 132,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $2,755,742.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,754,983 shares in the company, valued at $77,840,797.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 20,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $423,600.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 15,119 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $320,976.37.

Bristow Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE VTOL opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.03 million, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTOL. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

