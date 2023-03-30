Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 132,935 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 132,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $2,755,742.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,754,983 shares in the company, valued at $77,840,797.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 20,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $423,600.00.
- On Friday, March 17th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 15,119 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $320,976.37.
Bristow Group Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE VTOL opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.03 million, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.
Institutional Trading of Bristow Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristow Group (VTOL)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.