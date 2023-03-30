American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706,762 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

AEP stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

