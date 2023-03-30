American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $65.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

