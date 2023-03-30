Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Price Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $79.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.