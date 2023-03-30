Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

