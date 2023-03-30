Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.24 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

