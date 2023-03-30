Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 704,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 720,794 shares.The stock last traded at $14.60 and had previously closed at $14.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMYT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Maxim Group lowered Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $932.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amryt Pharma by 66,352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

