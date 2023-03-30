Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 704,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 720,794 shares.The stock last traded at $14.60 and had previously closed at $14.59.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMYT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Maxim Group lowered Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.
The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $932.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.
