Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $189.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.12. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.