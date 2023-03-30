Analysts Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Price Target at $48.79

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

