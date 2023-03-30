Analysts Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Target Price at GBX 751.25

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 751.25 ($9.23).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.60) to GBX 650 ($7.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.30) to GBX 800 ($9.83) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($11.06) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.67) to GBX 800 ($9.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.83) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Fresnillo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 735 ($9.03) on Monday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 637.20 ($7.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 996.80 ($12.25). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 783.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 809.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,428.67, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.18.

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

About Fresnillo

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,666.67%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

