Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $150.68

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.68.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Insider Transactions at Global Payments
In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments
Global Payments Price Performance
Shares of GPN opened at $103.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average of $107.79. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Payments Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
