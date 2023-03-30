Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $150.68

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global Payments by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Global Payments by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,949,000 after buying an additional 164,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $103.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average of $107.79. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.