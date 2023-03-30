Analysts Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT at $16.77

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.52 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

