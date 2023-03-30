Analysts Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target at $85.69

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.69.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

