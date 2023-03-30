Analysts Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price at $58.54

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.54.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL opened at $42.70 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

