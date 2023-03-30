Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Price Target at $19.61

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

