Analysts Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Price Target at $504.33

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $504.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6 %

NOC stock opened at $461.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.85. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after buying an additional 100,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

