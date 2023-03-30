Analysts Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) PT at $15.17

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $12.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after buying an additional 5,262,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

