Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Target Price at $97.78

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.78.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Up 1.1 %

RPM stock opened at $85.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.