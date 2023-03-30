Analysts Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) PT at $57.82

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,229,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sealed Air by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,364,000 after acquiring an additional 116,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.