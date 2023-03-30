Analysts Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target at $83.65

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.88.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

