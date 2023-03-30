Analysts Set Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) PT at $7.46

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNIT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $3.58 on Friday. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $849.36 million, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.40%.

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

