Analyzing Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Duolingo shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Duolingo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Duolingo and Temenos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 0 2 5 0 2.71 Temenos 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Duolingo currently has a consensus target price of $116.88, suggesting a potential downside of 14.68%. Temenos has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. Given Temenos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Temenos is more favorable than Duolingo.

Duolingo has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Duolingo and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo -16.12% -11.22% -8.37% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duolingo and Temenos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $369.49 million 15.07 -$59.57 million ($1.50) -91.33 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Temenos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duolingo.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc. develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities. The company offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and Artificial Intelligence-driven front office, core banking, payments, and fund administration software products. Temenos was founded by George Koukis in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

