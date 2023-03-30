AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

APPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $135.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $114.33.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

