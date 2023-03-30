Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $168.24 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Apple Trading Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $160.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.46. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.