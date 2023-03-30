Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

ACGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

