Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 1,955.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $1,175,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

