Arden Trust Co Purchases 494 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PNC opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $198.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

