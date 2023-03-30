Arden Trust Co Takes $952,000 Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOK. LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,287,000.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOK opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $767.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.37.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.