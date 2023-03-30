Arden Trust Co Takes $952,000 Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOK. LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,287,000.
iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance
Shares of AOK opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $767.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.37.
iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.