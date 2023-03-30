Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Update

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.6 %

ARES opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 362.35%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,694,101.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,694,101.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,829,594 shares of company stock worth $31,895,132 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ARES. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

