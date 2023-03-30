Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET opened at $162.50 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.47.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

