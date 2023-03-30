ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA opened at $15.79 on Thursday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.