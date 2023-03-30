Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

