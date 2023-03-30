Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $12.24 on Monday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

