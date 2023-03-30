ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 996.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 996.82 ($12.25).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.67) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 590 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.68) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.67) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 784.50 ($9.64) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 829.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 684.09. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,783 ($21.91). The company has a market capitalization of £784.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,254.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

