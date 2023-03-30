Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) PT Raised to GBX 250 at Barclays

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 132 ($1.62) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 1.1 %

ARGGY stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

