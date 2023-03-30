Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) versus Largo (NYSE:LGO) Head-To-Head Review

Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) and Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Largo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Largo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A Largo -0.93% 0.30% 0.24%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Largo 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Lithium and Largo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Atlas Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.23%. Largo has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.02%. Given Largo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Largo is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Largo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Largo $229.25 million 1.45 -$1.45 million ($0.03) -173.00

Atlas Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Largo.

Summary

Largo beats Atlas Lithium on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Rating)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Largo

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.