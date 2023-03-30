Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tucows and Auddia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tucows has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tucows and Auddia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $321.14 million 0.65 -$27.57 million ($2.56) -7.57 Auddia $110,000.00 88.79 -$6.90 million N/A N/A

Auddia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -8.59% -25.60% -4.47% Auddia N/A -121.67% -106.24%

Summary

Auddia beats Tucows on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber Internet Services segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

