Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $12.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $292,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $567,225. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,354 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

