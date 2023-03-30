Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,622 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $414,972,000. Amundi increased its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 17,410.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 287,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 227,098 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $199.16 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.20.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

