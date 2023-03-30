Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) versus Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Holley and Autoliv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 4 5 0 2.56 Autoliv 1 9 5 0 2.27

Volatility and Risk

Holley presently has a consensus target price of $6.94, indicating a potential upside of 195.51%. Autoliv has a consensus target price of $99.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than Autoliv.

Holley has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 10.72% 2.03% 0.63% Autoliv 4.80% 14.84% 5.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Holley and Autoliv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $688.41 million 0.40 $73.77 million $0.64 3.67 Autoliv $8.84 billion 0.88 $423.00 million $4.86 18.72

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Holley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autoliv beats Holley on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

