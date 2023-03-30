Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.84.

Intuit Stock Up 3.3 %

INTU stock opened at $433.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.65. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.