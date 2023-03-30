Avestar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,173 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $375.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

