Avestar Capital LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

DE opened at $400.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

