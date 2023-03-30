Avestar Capital LLC Invests $321,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,146 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 74.1% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

