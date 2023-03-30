Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,747,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,108,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,123,000 after buying an additional 104,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.14.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.