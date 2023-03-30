Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 100.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 31.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average of $125.89. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $149.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ferguson from £114 ($140.07) to £128 ($157.27) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

