Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

MDLZ stock opened at $70.37 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.13.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

